Logan Paul Appreciates WWE Regulars' Hard Work & Sacrificing Their Bodies

Logan Paul may only be a part-time competitor in WWE, but he's appreciative of the work that the full-time superstars put in. During a recent episode of "Impaulsive," Paul and WWE Hall of Famer Edge touched on the negative connotation that comes with being labeled a "part-timer."

Edge explained that it's a different path for everyone, whether it's working 52 weeks a year or just four events in the case of Paul. He recalled, "When I saw wrestling, I was like, 'I need to do that,' and you couldn't dissuade me from it at all." Edge noted that not everyone enters the business thinking that, but he's comfortable enough in himself that he welcomes competitors like Paul who come in and try to bring extra eyes to WWE.

"Yeah, I guess I kind of feel, not bad, but you have the 'weeklies' who are really actively building this organization every single week, and I get to come in and capitalize on the goodwill that they've sacrificed their bodies for," Paul said. "By the way, I'm not gonna stop. But for the wrestlers listening to this, I'm cognizant of it, and I appreciate your hard work that I get to benefit off of four times a year."

The 28-year-old recently re-signed with WWE following a one-year stint that began around the time of WrestleMania 38. Paul has now competed in five matches over the last year, but hasn't picked up a win since defeating The Miz at SummerSlam last July. Paul came up short to former WWE Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month, and it remains to be seen when he will enter the squared circle again.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.