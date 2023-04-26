Dark Side Of The Ring Season 4 Trailer Released, Episode Listing Revealed

Ahead of next month's season premiere of "Dark Side of the Ring" following a hiatus of nearly two years, a full trailer has been released on the show's Twitter account, revealing the topics of each upcoming episode. Season four of the docuseries will explore the careers of Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch, Magnum T.A., Adrian Adonis, Doink the Clown, the Junkyard Dog, Marty Jannetty, Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, WCW's Bash at the Beach 2000, and the Graham family. The new season will include 10 episodes, meaning there will be no two-part deep dives as in previous years.

In addition to the topics covered, the trailer featured wrestling industry figures such as Mick Foley, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, "Diamond" Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, Jim Ross, and more, all speaking on the record regarding the various subjects. As in previous seasons, the show will explore some of the darker stories in the annals of wrestling history, with experts on-hand to provide first-hand accounts of the topics at hand.

Previous topics covered on the series include the death of Owen Hart, Chris Benoit, the career of Brian Pillman, and many more harrowing stories. At times, the show has exposed (or re-exposed) some of the most controversial moments from throughout wrestling's history, including the alleged behavior of Ric Flair and other wrestlers on WWE's infamous "Plane Ride from Hell." It remains to be seen if this season reaches quite the same levels of controversy as in the past, but topics such as Jannetty and Candido/Sytch will undoubtedly grab some attention once the episodes air.