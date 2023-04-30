Jim Ross On Potential Paul Heyman WWE Hall Of Fame Induction: 'Any Time Is A Good Time'

With WWE heading to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 next year, Paul Heyman's name keeps coming up as a possibility for the upcoming WWE Hall of Fame class. After all, his ECW made its home in Philadelphia, and his credentials after more than 30 years in the industry are unmatched.

On his podcast "Grilling JR," Jim Ross — one of Heyman's old colleagues — expressed his opinion that Heyman is a surefire Hall of Famer whenever the decision is finally made to give him the nod. "Any time is a good time for Paul Heyman to be inducted because he's certainly earned those accolades ... Heyman is Hall of Fame-bound. There is no doubt about that," Ross stated.

With Heyman still an active participant on WWE programming, it's possible that next year might not be his time. However, precedent could have been set along those lines this year when Rey Mysterio was inducted while remaining a full-time roster member. Plus, there is the matter of Heyman expressing reluctance about going into the Hall of Fame just yet, claiming he's not done yet — an obvious assertion that Hall of Fame induction comes at the end of one's career.

But if it's not going to be Heyman in Philadelphia, then Ross is holding out hope that another ECW legend — "The Human Suplex Machine" Taz — might be recognized. However, as one of Ross' broadcast colleagues in AEW, such a scenario is unlikely. If Heyman was to not be inducted this year, Ross stated that another ECW legend he would like to see have their name etched into history is Taz, however, he currently works for AEW, which may present a problem. But he's still holding out hope for next year to be Heyman's time. "Fingers crossed for Paul and hopefully he gets in and that would be a fun thing for him and the audience of Philadelphia. It wouldn't surprise me and he's very deserving."

