Tamina Reveals That The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Was Likely Her Last

Was the 2023 Royal Rumble the last for Tamina? During a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," Nia Jax revealed one of the main reasons why she returned to take part in this year's Royal Rumble.

"It's funny because with the previous Rumble, I was not going to come back," Jax said. "I was asked to come back, and I was like, 'Absolutely not.' I wasn't there. But this last one, my cousin Tamina and I talked about it and she said it might be her last one, and I was like, 'Well, frick, if that's going to be Tamina's last Rumble, I definitely want to be a part of it,' if they wanted me to be a part of it."

If the 2023 Royal Rumble was the last time Tamina takes part in the bout, then it will mark the end of an impressive record she's set as one of four women to have competed in every women's Rumble match since its inception in 2018. The other three include Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Dana Brooke.

Tamina has been with WWE since 2010 and has had various alliances with the likes of The Usos, AJ Lee, Jax, and Natalya. In May 2021, Tamina was able to win her first major championship in WWE when she and Natalya defeated Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The 45-year-old hasn't been as active in recent months as she hasn't competed since February.

