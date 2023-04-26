Mickie James Says That Zoey Stark And Meiko Satomura Are Ready For The WWE Main Roster

With the WWE Draft starting on this Friday's "Smackdown," many Superstars could be starting new chapters in their careers. But for those who may be called up from "NXT," they'll get to start writing their first chapter on the main roster. And when it comes to potential draft picks from the developmental brand, the legendary Mickie James has a few thoughts on who could be making that jump. On "Busted Open," the former WWE Women's Champion and former Impact Knockouts Champion shared some of her top picks to transition from the "NXT" women's division to either the red or blue brand. First, she brought up former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark.

"I think Zoey Stark is ready for [the main] roster," said James. "I feel like ... [if she's not going to be] the 'NXT' Women's Champion, I think it would benefit the main roster [to call her up]. She'd be a great personality on television ... She's ready, in my opinion."

As for the second pick, James named the Japanese legend Meiko Satomura as a potential call-up. Before appearing in the Mae Young Classic, "NXT UK," and "NXT," Satomura was a fixture all over Japan, including in her own promotion Sendai Girls. But the draft can open the door to a number of dream matches.

"If you have the opportunity to put her on television against some of the women on that roster like [Asuka or Bianca Belair], that would be incredible," James said. "As soon as I saw her name, I was like, 'Oh my god, yes please.' All day. I don't care which brand."

