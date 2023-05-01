Edge Reveals How Hands-On He Is In Creative Process Of His Character

Though he spent nearly nine years believing he was forced to retire due to neck injuries, 2020 saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge return to action to the shock and delight of wrestling fans. Since returning, Edge has taken part in more than 25 matches, formed a faction of villains only to be usurped and kicked out, and has added another victorious Hell in a Cell bout to his resume. Appearing on the "Impaulsive" podcast hosted by Logan Paul, Edge revealed just how much control he has maintained over his character throughout his entire wrestling career.

"I'm very hands-on with all of the creative aspects of my character," Edge said while discussing his entrance music. "I always have been, probably to the point where, when I first came in, they're like, 'Who's this kid?'" The WWE veteran revealed that he not only chose his own music, but designed his own gear and merchandise. He also shared that he's always been interested in art, and wanted to stay involved in that aspect of the process.

Edge stated that he believes music is the most important element in his presentation, revealing that the more energy his entrance music gives him, the more he can give back to the audience. The former world champion then revealed that his most iconic entrance theme, performed by the band Alter Bridge, came about when Edge was introduced to the band's guitarist, Mark Tremonti, at a Metallica show. Though the band's first album had yet to come out, Tremonti showed Edge the songs and the WWE star asked if he could use his favorite as entrance music. The song, titled Metalingus, was used as Edge's entrance music from 2004 until last year, when he briefly changed to a different Alter Bridge song before switching back to Metalingus.