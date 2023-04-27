KUSHIDA And Kevin Knight Win IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

New Japan Pro-Wrestling presented Night Six of Road to Wrestling Dontaku earlier today, and the show saw the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship change hands. KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight, known together as the Intergalactic Jet Setters, defeated the team of TJP and Francesco Akira to capture the championship.

KUSHIDA and Knight first began teaming up last November, taking part in the company's Super Junior Tag League tournament. Since then, they've continued tagging in both NJPW as well as Impact Wrestling, with this morning's match marking the first time the duo has won championship gold together.

Following a stint in WWE from 2019 into 2022, KUSHIDA returned to NJPW last year and made his Impact debut in July with a match against Rich Swann. Over the last year, KUSHIDA has re-established himself outside of WWE with victories over Jonathan Gresham, Chris Bey, and Lio Rush, along with his new tag team venture.

Knight, on the other hand, began his wrestling career only a few years ago in 2019, starting out on the American independents before making the move over to NJPW's STRONG brand in 2021. While he's still making a name for himself and building up experience in the ring, the 26-year-old shows a lot of potential, and Knight's partnership with KUSHIDA is already paying off dividends.

NJPW's next major event, Wrestling Dontaku 2023, is set to take place on May 3. KUSHIDA and Knight will team up with Shota Umino to take on TJP, Akira, and Aaron Henare of United Empire. Elsewhere on the card, SANADA will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Hiromu Takahashi, David Finlay will challenge former Bullet Club member Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight Championship, and Zack Sabre Jr. will face Jeff Cobb with Sabre's NJPW World Television Championship on the line.