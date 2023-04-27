AEW Executive Megha Parekh Confirms That All Out Is Happening The Week After All In

It appears that AEW's annual All Out pay-per-view will take place only one week after its gigantic All In event at Wembley Stadium in late August. While on the "A2theK" podcast, AEW Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh casually confirmed that the promotion will quickly be traveling back to the U.S. following its August 27 show because of All Out happening "the week after."

"It's been a while since I've spent any meaningful time [in London] because of COVID, so I'm excited just to go back," Parekh said. "We'll have to come back here for All Out'the week after, but it should be really fun." Parekh's comment about All Out's timeframe comes as AEW has yet to officially announce when the pay-per-view will take place. However, there have been unofficial indications that the marquee AEW events would take place in quick succession. Earlier this month, The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens said in a tweet that All Out would happen the week after All In.

All Out has happened during late summer in each of the four years AEW has been in business, primarily being held in the first week of September. The location has always been the same too, the Now Arena in suburban Hoffman Estates, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. AEW has so far announced the dates for three of its upcoming big events this summer. The promotion will run Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 28, its Forbidden Door crossover event with NJPW on June 25 in Toronto, and All In on August 27 in London.