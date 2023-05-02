Ricochet Loved Being Part Of The WWE Intercontinental Title Lineage

Ricochet experienced his first reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion a year ago by defeating Sami Zayn. After 98 days, he was ultimately dethroned by GUNTHER, who has held the title ever since. During a recent appearance on "Out of Character," Ricochet reflected on how he felt about his title run.

"I felt great," Ricochet said. "To even be part of the lineage that is the Intercontinental Championship is great. To be able to etch your name in that history is amazing. I'm still fairly new here, compared to a lot of the people who have been here for a decade plus. So I think there is still more time to grow and more time to have those opportunities. With what I've had already, I was pretty happy with it."

Ricochet elaborated that if you dwell on the negatives, then that's how you're going to feel about it. All in all, he was happy to see the lineage go from Sami Zayn to himself and then to GUNTHER. Despite being pleased with his reign, though, he does think there is "still so much room for more" as he looks forward to having another opportunity to make the most of being a champion in WWE.

His next title could potentially come in the form of the WWE Tag Team Championship as the 34-year-old has been teaming with Braun Strowman over the last several months. However, Strowman recently sustained a concussion, and there's currently no timetable for his return to action.

