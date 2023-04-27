Teddy Long Reportedly In Town For Both Nights Of The Upcoming WWE Draft

WWE will hold their 2023 Draft across two nights on the next episodes of "SmackDown" and "Raw," and it appears that a WWE Hall of Famer will be in attendance for the festivities.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that Teddy Long will be in Corpus Christi, Texas, this Friday for "SmackDown" and is also scheduled to be in Fort Worth on Monday for "Raw" as well. There's currently no word on what his role will be or if this means he's returning to the company in a regular capacity.

The 75-year-old has served in a number of roles throughout his career, but most notably he's remembered for being an on-air general manager in WWE. His stint as "SmackDown" general manager culminated in a 12-man tag team match at WrestleMania 28 as Long led a team up against John Laurinaitis for control of both flagship brands. After Laurinitiais was fired in storyline, Long appeared as an authority figure on and off again for another year.

Long has made several guest appearances over the years since his 2014 release. Notably, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 class alongside the likes of Kurt Angle, Beth Phoenix, and The Rock 'n' Roll Express. More recently, Long appeared on the 30th anniversary of "Raw" in January and booked a tag team match pitting Seth Rollins and The Street Profits up against Imperium.

All current WWE stars are eligible to be drafted this year as it will be the first one held under Triple H's role as WWE Chief Content Officer. PWInsider previously reported that former "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are also expected to be at the site of "SmackDown" on Friday.