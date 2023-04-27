Zelina Vega Says There's A Lot Of Pressure On Her Heading Into Title Match At WWE Backlash

When Zelina Vega returned to WWE programming last November, she did so as a member of Legado Del Fantasma, a move that raised doubts about her future as an in-ring competitor. Upon becoming the mouthpiece of Santos Escobar's faction, Vega was barely featured in any matches, with her only taste of in-ring action coming in the form of 6-person intergender bouts at WWE house shows.

Despite wrestling so seldomly on television, Vega finds herself the new #1 contender for Rhea Ripley's "SmackDown" Women's Championship and will challenge for the title at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view. The match was set up on last week's "SmackDown" where Vega, who is of Puerto Rican descent, asked Adam Pearce for an opportunity to prove herself against the top champion on the blue brand.

In a recent interview with "WWE's The Bump," Vega detailed the amount of pressure she was feeling going into the match at Backlash, which will be held in Puerto Rico.

"There's no combination of words that describe how I feel," an emotional Vega began. "I'm not just going to be representing my family, but also everyone rooting for me in Puerto Rico, my family that hasn't seen me wrestle yet in Puerto Rico, and other girls just like me. I am so happy to carry the pressure, to be able to say that I'm walking into Puerto Rico...yes, it is against Rhea Ripley, and I understand what comes with that to defeat her.

"However, the last time I wrestled her in a singles match, I did beat her in 45 seconds. So, I'm feeling good! There's a lot of pressure, but I'm ready for it."