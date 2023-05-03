Top Dolla Explains How He Went From NFL Free Agent To WWE Superstar

Despite going undrafted during the 2013 NFL Draft, AJ Francis (WWE's Top Dolla) went on to suit up for six different football teams between 2013 and 2018. But following his release from the New York Giants, he turned his attention to wrestling — albeit unintentionally.

During his recent appearance on the "Good Brother Gaming" podcast, he explained what made him change career paths seemingly out of the blue.

"I was still a free agent in the NFL in 2018, and I was working to get back in the NFL," Francis began. "My buddy throws this crazy Halloween party and he has like wrestling matches at it, and he was like, 'Yo, just come be in it.'"

Not only did Francis participate, but he also ended up winning as well. "I'm like in a Battle Royal, and they put me over and I win the Battle Royal," he continued.

Prior to that night, he had neither trained nor wrestled in any capacity before, but because of how he made it look, others at the party assumed he had. That little nudge caused the switch, despite getting a couple of calls along the way. "So I go to Team 3D Academy, train with the Dudley Boyz. While I'm there, I actually get a call from the Browns and the Raiders." But Frances was now over football by that point and turned them down instead.

"Not even six months, five months later I get a tryout at WWE," he added. "Kill the tryout, six months after that they sign me." While Top Dolla was released along with Hit Row in 2021, he found himself back with the promotion last August after Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque" took over creative.

