Top Dolla Says His Writing Ability Might Be 'A Gift From God'

Juggling between his career as a pro wrestler, television host, and musician, Top Dolla clearly has a lot going for him. However, the former NFL defensive tackle is convinced that it's his writing skills that will propel him to superstardom.

"I'm really good at writing fiction as well," Dolla told the "Good Brother Gaming" podcast. "I write short stories and stuff like that. One of the coolest things that ever happened to me since I joined WWE ... I was at an airport bar with Shinsuke [Nakamura] and he comes up to me and says, 'Your writing is incredible. Where do you get it from? Is it a gift from god?'"

The not-so-humble Dolla replied in the affirmative before elaborating on the downside of being a blessed writer.

"The stuff people think I spend hours on, I'll spend like five minutes on. I'm just blessed, man. It's a gift and a curse, because at 2:30 in the morning, when I have lyrics running in my head, I gotta write it down."

As for his budding music career, Dolla revealed that his new album is coming and that fans who liked his previous diss tracks are in for a treat.

"I did Shade 45 and freestyle during WrestleMania weekend, and it was so crazy that DJ Whoo Kid was like 'I wanna work with you.' So, we've been cooking together," Dolla said. "The thing about music is, the music is going to be good — it's about timing. The album could be done right now, but if it makes sense to release it in September, you just wait."

Dolla's other talents include catching quarters off his elbow and helping out fellow artists with his expert storyboarding and ability to produce music videos.