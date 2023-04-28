WWE SmackDown Preview (4/28): Draft Begins, Undisputed Tag Team Title Match, More

The 2023 WWE Draft will get underway this evening on "WWE SmackDown" at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. It'll be the first time the company has shaken up its rosters since October 2021. The promotion has already revealed an extensive list of eligible names for the first night of the WWE Draft, including "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Cody Rhodes, and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline, who will be selected as a pair. A select number of "WWE NXT" stars will also be involved. The 2023 WWE Draft is set to conclude on "Raw" this coming Monday night.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend the gold against Jimmy and Jey Uso in a WrestleMania 39 rematch. Owens and Zayn captured the belts from The Usos on the first night of "The Show of Shows" in Los Angeles, California, earlier this month. Paul Heyman announced the rematch on the April 14 episode of "SmackDown" and suggested that Reigns was losing patience with The Usos. This past Monday night on "Raw," both teams attempted to play mind games with each other, with Zayn questioning what would happen if The Usos were defeated, while Jimmy told the former "Honorary Uce" that Owens would turn on him if they lost the titles.

Lastly, Zelina Vega is set to perform in her first televised singles bout since losing to Belair on "Raw" in April 2022. The Latino World Order member will take on Sonya Deville ahead of facing Rhea Ripley for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at Backlash on May 6.