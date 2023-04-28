AEW Rampage Set To Continue Airing On Fridays After AEW Collision

AEW's new weekly television show will not impact the promotion's current TV schedule, according to a new report.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported that AEW "Rampage" will remain airing on TNT for one hour every Friday night.

The promotion's yet-to-be-announced Saturday night show is expected to air on Saturday nights with a returning CM Punk as its central star.

Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Newsletter has previously reported that AEW's new show, rumored to be titled "Collision," is expected to lead to some sort of brand split within the company.