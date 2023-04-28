Dominik Mysterio Interested In Winning WWE Tag Titles With Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio, who is one of the standout heels in WWE right now, is currently a member of The Judgment Day along with reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Bálor. With Ripley now proudly carrying a title around her waist, Mysterio wants to add more belts to the faction. "I think that Judgment Day needs some gold, so I would definitely like to get my hands on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn," Mysterio told The Independent. "Whether it's Finn and Priest, or me and Priest, or me and Finn, however they want to work it. I think even me and Rhea can get a shot at the titles."

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is currently held by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn after they defeated Jimmy and Jey Uso on the first night of WrestleMania 39. Owens and Zayn are set for a rematch against The Usos on tonight's edition of "WWE SmackDown" in Corpus Christi, Texas, which could lead to Mysterio and The Judgment Day setting their sights on The Bloodline instead if Jimmy and Jey emerge victorious this evening.

When it comes to teaming with Ripley, Mysterio and the 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner successfully defeated Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega on the March 17 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Prior to that bout, the duo had only teamed together once in an eight-person tag team match with Priest and Bálor against AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and "Michin" Mia Yim, which took place on "WWE Raw" in November 2022.