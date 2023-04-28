Thunder Rosa Discusses Storylines And Language Barriers For AEW's Lucha Libre Stars

AEW has seen an influx of luchador talent in recent months including the likes of RUSH, Bandido, Dralistico, and Komander competing on "Dynamite." Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa is excited to see it, but as she explained on a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," there's still plenty of work to be done.

"That's the main criticism that we get is, 'Oh, you can't cut promos,' and I was like, 'Well, let me tell you, brother.' When you have to learn how to speak English when you are 25, 27, it is kind of hard and I'm gonna have an accent," Rosa said. "If you invest the time and resources properly, I mean, RUSH is learning how to speak English properly and forces himself to speak English, which is beautiful to see. The Lucha Brothers are doing the same and trying their hardest."

When it comes to more luchadores being signed by these top companies, Rosa questioned how they will be used on those rosters. She recalled how companies have had some of the best international talent in the world, but then their storylines don't highlight what they can bring to the table. Rosa is hopeful for better storylines and would like to see more people be allowed to speak their native language like Asuka and IYO SKY have been able to in WWE.

Rosa also noted that Rey Mysterio is a big star who has been able to connect with everyone because he's a native English speaker, but it's been difficult for others who are still learning. At the end of the day, she's excited to see more representation and wants to see those stars have the opportunity to be on top.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.