Komander Was Under Contract To Mexican Promotion Kaoz Which Let Him Sign With AEW

Despite a loss to Jay White on "AEW Dynamite" this week, Komander still was able to find a reason to celebrate – locking in a contract with AEW and officially becoming All Elite. As it turns out, Komander had been signed to another wrestling promotion when he inked his AEW deal.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Komander was under contract with Kaoz Lucha Libre — a wrestling company based in Mexico. Luckily though, Kaoz was willing to grant him permission to accept his new pact. In previous weeks, word surfaced that Komander had garnered interest from WWE, and had the luchador opted to explore that path instead, he also would have been given the green light to sign there as well if the opportunity arose. Ultimately, he took the offer from Tony Khan.

Komander's last in-ring appearance for Kaoz occurred at a joint event with Producciones Aoza in late-February. Following a six-man tag match there, he would go on to make his AEW debut in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at the start of March. Powerhouse Hobbs would claim the brass ring and the victory in that bout, but Komander's impressive showcase (and rope-walking skills) captivated plenty of AEW fans new to his style and abilities.

Later that month, at ROH Supercard of Honor, Komander challenged El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. Though he fell short in his title shot, Komander laced up his boots the following week to step inside the squared circle with Sammy Guevera on "Dynamite."