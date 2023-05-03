Matt Hardy Names Rey Mysterio, Usos Among His Favorite Opponents On WWE SmackDown

It was once largely viewed as the B-show of WWE, but "WWE SmackDown" has produced a surplus of memorable moments throughout the course of its 24-year run. As such, multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy took the time to reflect on some of his personal highlights from the blue brand. On "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy was asked to name his favorite "SmackDown" match of his career. It was difficult to narrow it down to just one, so Hardy opted to list a few stand out contests, including a championship battle against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. "The one wherever I drop the Cruiserweight title to Rey Mysterio, and we were the main event in Anaheim, [California]," Hardy recalled, referring to their June 2003 match. "That was very cool. That was a big deal."

16 years later, Matt reunited with his brother Jeff to challenge The Usos for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship. The Hardy Boyz ended up walking away with the victory, and the titles. Unfortunately, their reign wouldn't last long, as they were forced to vacate the gold after only three weeks due to a knee injury sustained by Jeff. Still, Matt is grateful for the reign. "That was a big deal for us too," he said. "That was very cool, especially on our final last run there."

Hardy continued on to acknowledge another tag team title pursuit, but during this run, his partner was MVP. And in August 2007, the two captured the WWE Tag Team Championship after spending the previous months pitted against each other. For Hardy, the storytelling aspect of their feud makes it all the more special.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.