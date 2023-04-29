Trinity Comments On Her Impact Wrestling Debut, Looks Back On WWE Exit

As noted, Trinity Fatu made her Impact Wrestling debut Friday night in Chicago during their TV tapings. The former WWE Superstar came out to announce that she wanted to win the Knockouts Championship, in which she was confronted by the current champion Deonna Purrazzo.

On Saturday, Trinity spoke with the NBC Chicago staff about her Impact debut, noting how it was "overwhelming."

"Being back in wrestling and being with my pack in a place where I feel so welcome and just for the opportunity and just receiving all the love, it was very, very overwhelming," said Trinity. "And I really felt it in my heart like I really did. I couldn't even hide the emotion," Trinity said of her recent Chicago return."

Tonight at the Spring Slugfest TV taping, Trinity is set to make her Impact in-ring debut against KiLynn King. It will also be her first match in almost a year. Her last match on WWE TV was on the May 13, 2022 edition of "SmackDown." Trinity spoke to NBC Chicago about her WWE exit, calling it a "blessing in disguise." The former WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion also shared that her leaving, "allowed" her to grow and showed her how strong she really was.