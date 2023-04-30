Wardlow Probably Won't Be Doing Arn Anderson's Moves Despite AEW Pairing

Wardlow finds himself in good hands with one of professional wrestling's most legendary performers — Arn Anderson. But the question is, how much influence will "The Enforcer" have over the newly-crowned TNT Champion?

During a recent edition of the "ARN" podcast, Anderson was asked if there was a possibility of seeing Wardlow weave in some of Anderson's signature moves into his repertoire. "I don't think so," Anderson said. "Now, Brock (his son), I may give some shortcuts to some things. I may help fill his tool belt up with some of my stuff, but I think Wardlow is a totally different cat. And I'm just looking forward to asking him, 'Hey, what can you do that I haven't seen? What have you thought about doing that no one's thought about?' I want to get in his head. I want to pick his brain, see if he's creative."

With Warlow's impressive athletic abilities, Anderson believes his client can pull off nearly anything he suggests, if given some time to assess. They may be in the early stages of their on-screen pairing, but Anderson is confident that Wardlow can reach the next level with his guidance.