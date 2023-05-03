Konnan Wonders Why MLW's Jacob Fatu And Alex Hammerstone Aren't In A Bigger Promotion

There is little doubt that Konnan has an eye for talent. As revealed by Rey Mysterio during his WWE Hall of Fame speech, it was Konnan who persistently fought with wrestling promoters across North America to give a younger Mysterio an opportunity, be it convincing Paul Heyman to give Mysterio a shot in ECW, or selling WCW head booker Kevin Sullivan on the idea of signing an undersized luchador.

As such, when Konnan speaks highly of an upstart talent, it would bode well for promoters to take notice. Speaking on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan earmarked MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu as two "main event stars" who are primed to make an impact in a bigger promotion such as WWE or AEW. Konnan expressed shock that neither promotion had made a play at signing either Hammerstone or Fatu.

"I don't understand why they haven't been picked up," Konnan said. "They're both main eventers. Fatu, I think, has more upside than Hammerstone, but Hammerstone is definitely a star. I have no idea why they haven't been picked up."

Hammerstone has received several WWE tryouts in the past only to be turned down. As revealed by the man himself, he auditioned for the company in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, but the closest he came to being on WWE programming was when he appeared as a bodyguard for Tyler Breeze on the "WWE NXT" brand in 2015. He joined MLW in February 2019.

While Hammerstone is currently out of action with a torn adductor muscle, Fatu was recently a participant in the MLW's Battle Riot V, a 40-man battle royal to determine the No.1 contender for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Alex Kane prevailed in the match to emerge as the next challenger for Hammerstone's title. The title match has yet to be booked.