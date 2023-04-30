AEW's Brian Pillman Jr. Gives Update On Griff Garrison's Health, Teases Surprise

AEW star Griff Garrison has been sidelined since October when he had surgery for an undisclosed injury. According to his tag team partner Brian Pillman Jr., it seems Garrison is getting closer to an in-ring return.

"He's great," Pillman Jr. told Fightful in a recent interview. "I just talked to him. He's about three weeks out from bumping. So, in about three weeks, his body will be able to withstand the punishment that the business places on our bodies. Which means he'll be very healthy in about three weeks. I'm very excited for him. As you know, Griff's a great athlete, such a great looking kid. We had a big history, big future together, so I'm looking forward to seeing what happens when he comes back."

In the meantime, Pillman Jr. has formed a tag team with Brock Anderson and the two have picked up a few wins together on "AEW Dark." He recalled how his mother always said that Arn Anderson would be a family friend, and the "prophecy came true." While Pillman Jr. is looking forward to seeing where his team with Anderson goes, it remains a mystery what will happen when Garrison does return. He teased, "You never know, there could be a surprise. There could be a turn, there could be a twist."

Garrison made his AEW debut in the midst of the pandemic in June 2020 when the company was anchored at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, for television tapings. The 25-year-old started teaming with Pillman Jr. that July, but it wasn't until December when they were dubbed "The Varsity Blonds." They've made several "AEW Dynamite" appearances since in matches against the likes of FTR, The Good Brothers, The Inner Circle, and The Young Bucks.

