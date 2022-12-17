Big Health Update On AEW's Griff Garrison

AEW star Griff Garrison announced on Twitter that he underwent surgery yesterday. The former member of the Varsity Blonds tweeted a photo from his hospital bed, but he did not provide details on the nature of the surgery. The 24-year-old Garrison reassured fans that he'd "be back in no time" following his recovery.

Garrison hasn't been seen on AEW television since the October 7 episode of "AEW Rampage" when he and tag-team partner Brian Pillman Jr. lost the rights to their Varsity Blonds name to Mark Sterling, who copyrighted it and gave it to the duo of Josh Woods and Tony Nese, now known as the Varsity Athletes. Since then, Garrison and Pillman had only a handful of matches as The Blonds on "AEW Dark" and "AEW: Dark Elevation. Their last match was on the November 8 episode of "AEW Dark."

Garrison was one of the standouts from the "Pandemic Era" of AEW. At first, Garrison was mainly known as the guy with curly blond hair who wasn't Jungle Boy. However, the young competitor quickly made a name for himself in his match against MJF in 2020 before beginning his tandem with Pillman later in the year.

Both Garrison and Pillman were seemingly frustrated with their trajectory in recent months. However, the name change in October seemed to be a much-needed repackaging for the duo following the departure of Julia Hart from the group.