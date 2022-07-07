Though MJF may not be in the good graces of some at AEW, others have had rather positive experiences with the self-proclaimed Salt of the Earth.

While on “TheA2theK Wrestling Show,” one half of AEW tag team the Varsity Blondes, Griff Garrison, commented on working with MJF while in AEW.

“When it comes to being a professional wrestler … he’s a professional first,” Garrison said. “We talked through it, we did our thing, we did what we were supposed to do, we went out there, handled our business, and came to the back, and I mean, he was great … He’s always been nice to me, you know, granted I don’t know why. Maybe he sees something in me, I don’t know.

“Props to MJF. He’s a great talent, he’s a great dude, so can’t really say much else other than that.”

Garrison and MJF have competed in three total matches against each other, with only one of those being a singles match. MJF and Garrison’s sole one-on-one contest took place on the July 22nd edition of “AEW Dynamite,” a match that saw MJF walk away with the victory.

MJF is one of AEW’s so-called “Four Pillars,” but he hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since the “pipebomb” promo he cut on the “Dynamite” following Double or Nothing 2022, in which he questioned whether AEW President Tony Khan would treat him better if he was an ex-WWE talent and asking Khan to fire him. The promo came after controversy surrounding MJF’s match at Double or Nothing, which saw him take on his former employee, Wardlow.

