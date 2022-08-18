Two AEW Stars Apparently 'Frustrated' With Their Booking

Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, known collectively as the Varsity Blondes, are the latest AEW wrestlers to express frustration with their creative direction.

During the 8/17 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Varsity Blondes were squashed by The Gun Club in a match that lasted all of 31 seconds. The match ended so quickly that Pillman Jr. was never allowed to tag in, as Colten Gunn jumped Pillman Jr. in the corner before hitting a Colt 45 on Garrison for the pinfall victory.

Immediately after the match, Garrison wrote "Frustrated" on Twitter.

Shortly thereafter, Pillman Jr. began re-tweeting a bunch of fan posts criticizing AEW's handling of Varsity Blondes. While one fan wrote, "Great to see the roster that carried AEW through the Pandemic Era getting treated like this. Awesome. Love it. #VarsityBlonds @FlyinBrianJr and @griffgarrison1 deserve better," another fan pointed out how Pillman Jr. didn't even get tagged into the match. One fan also suggested that Pillman Jr. should join Chris Jericho's Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) stable to resurrect his wrestling career.

The squash match seemed to be AEW's way of setting up the betrayal angle that followed. Billy Gunn came out to the ring to congratulate his sons on the win as they embraced for a group hug. At this point, Stokely Hathaway appeared at the top of the entrance ramp, following which Austin & Colten began attacking their own father. The Acclaimed made the save and ended up scissoring their "daddio" much to the delight of the fans in the arena.

In recent weeks, the likes of Andrade El Idolo and Miro have also seemingly expressed unhappiness with their AEW booking via social media.