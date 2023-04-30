Mercedes Mone Can't Wait To 'Roll Up A Big One' With Snoop Dogg

Her recent loss may have broken her, but Mercedes Moné is ready to bounce back. Shortly after Moné lost her IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani last week, it was announced that "The CEO" will compete in a one-night tournament to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion at NJPW Resurgence on Sunday, May 21. Before she laces up her boots, though, Moné will have a chance to kick back with her cousin, Snoop Dogg, in his home of Long Beach, California, which is also the site of this year's Resurgence.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Moné revealed her plans to smoke a blunt with the rapper. "I cannot wait to come back to the U.S.A. so I can roll up a big one, smoke one, roll one again, and go to Long Beach, baby, where you can go to my cousin's house, Snoop Dogg."

Outside of her family reunion, that weekend will be important for two other reasons. On May 21, Moné not only receives an opportunity to claim some more championship gold, but it is also reported to be the last date on her contract with Bushiroad. Of course, both parties may later agree to extend her deal, but as of now, Resurgence will mark her final appearance for New Japan.

At the show, Moné will battle CMLL luchadora Stephanie Vaquer in the semi-finals of the tournament. On the other side of the bracket, AEW's Willow Nightingale will square off with Momo Kohgo of STARDOM. The winner of each semi-final competition will then meet in the finals as they vie for the new NJPW Strong Women's Championship.