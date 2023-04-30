Baron Corbin Snaps Losing Streak On WWE European Tour: 'I'll Never Forget It!'

WWE's live event on April 29 was a night that Baron Corbin claimed he would never forget as he brought his 31-match losing streak to an end by winning his first encounter of 2023.

Corbin hasn't won a match since his November 14 clash against Drew McIntyre on "WWE Raw," but that all changed when he faced Rick Boogs in Paris, France as the former United States Champion secure the win via a roll-up.

His victory was met by a huge pop from the live crowd as Corbin reflected on via a tweet as he said, "Tonight was wild! Like I said I'll never forget it!"

BARON CORBIN WITH THE ROLL UP ZONE !!!#WWEParis pic.twitter.com/fAiqc7QpBT — Sturry #CapucheClub (@Sturry) April 29, 2023