Rhea Ripley Threatens To Beat Up Ricochet & JD McDonagh

Certain things are guaranteed in life: death, taxes, and Rhea Ripley wanting to fight everyone in sight.

It appears that the WWE Draft isn't going to be changing the latter as the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion took to Twitter and sent a warning to Ricochet and the newest member of the main roster — JD McDonagh.

Ricochet warned McDonagh that he is going to beat him up, which led to Ripley claiming that, in fact, she plans on beating both of them up. It's a warning that the "One And Only" seemed to take heed to as he responded by making it clear he hopes he is going to stay on "SmackDown" to avoid it, highlighting what a threat she is.