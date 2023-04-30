Roderick Strong's Debut AEW Match Announced For Next Episode Of Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced on Sunday afternoon that Roderick Strong will be making his in-ring debut this Tuesday, May 3 on "Dynamite." The former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion's first AEW match will be an eight-man match, where he will be teaming with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Adam Cole, and Bandido to face the Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. Chris Jericho will also be on commentary for the match.

Strong made his AEW debut on the April 26 edition of "Dynamite," where he saved Cole, Bandido, and Cassidy from the Jericho Appreciation Society. As noted, Jericho and his stablemates have been feuding with Cole. At one point in the feud, JAS forced Cole to watch The Outcasts attack his girlfriend former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.

The last time that Strong was in the ring was on the August 9, 2022, edition of "WWE NXT," and he lost to Apollo Crews. Strong had been with WWE since 2016 and spent his time in "NXT," holding not only the "NXT" Tag Team Titles twice, but was also a former "NXT" North American Champion and a former "NXT" Cruiserweight Champion. Before WWE, Strong was best known for his time with Ring of Honor.

This week's episode of "Dynamite" will be taking place at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Other matches set for the event include a Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale, Sarray vs. Willow Nightingale, and there will be a "four pillars" tag team match between Jungle Boy and Darby Allin and AEW World Champion MJF and Sammy Guevara.