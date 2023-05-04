Danny Burch Says He Lost His Passion For Wrestling During WWE Run

"WWE NXT" has been responsible for spotlighting some of the best tag teams in the company's history over the past seven years. This includes the duo of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, who were workhorses of the brand's tag team division before finally winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championships from Breezango in late 2020. However, six years before his first and only championship win in WWE, Burch's negative experiences in "NXT" almost led to the end of his wrestling career altogether.

On a recent episode of "The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish," Burch detailed the hardships he endured in his first run in NXT from 2012 until his release in 2014. "It just wasn't working," Burch admitted before elaborating on his morale near the end of that initial run. "Because of my mindset and how unhappy I was... I was relieved [it was over]." Burch detailed how he was not given a no-compete clause and was allowed to start wrestling right away. Despite this, Burch was hesitant, as he was unsure if he still wanted to wrestle after his experience in "NXT." "At that point, I was so unhappy, I was like, 'I don't know if I even want to do this anymore.'" Burch said.

The eventual "NXT" Tag Team Champion cited struggles training under controversial "NXT" head trainer Bill Demott as one of the things that aided in him getting burnt out in "NXT." However, after being unsure about his future, he quickly found his footing on the U.K. independent scene following his WWE departure. "The passion came back," Burch recalled, "I realized why I loved professional wrestling again."

Burch would return to WWE full-time in 2019, spending another three years in "NXT" before getting released yet again in early 2022.