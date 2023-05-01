Lita Gunning For Rhea Ripley Despite Wanting To See More WWE Stories Without Titles

During a recent interview with "WrestleRant" Lita made it clear that she's a proponent of not having every storyline revolve around a title. However, when it comes to a potential feud against Rhea Ripley she is willing to make an exception.

"I would want that one to involve the title," Lita confessed. "She's an incredible talent, I would love to work with her because it would really push me. It would push me to get beyond my comfort zone and I feel like I've been satisfied with what I've done in this chapter, but I'd love to see how far I can take it."

However, while Lita does have one eye on the current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion, right now her storyline surrounds her WrestleMania 39 partners after Trish Stratus attacked her and Becky Lynch. That is an angle that involves no gold, and Lita is excited to see how that plays out because "it keeps the fans on their toes."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestleRant" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.