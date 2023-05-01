Naomichi Marufuji Wants To Lead Pro Wrestling Noah Over Jake Lee: 'I Can't Let Him Steer'

Since leaving All Japan Pro Wrestling near the tail end of last year, Jake Lee has quickly ascended the ranks in Pro Wrestling NOAH, cementing his status by defeating Kaito Kiyomiya for the GHC Heavyweight Championship on March 19. Now he's slated to defend his title against a 20-plus year NOAH veteran and four-time GHC Heavyweight Champion, Naomichi Marufuji. With NOAH's Majestic 2023 show just days away on May 4, he wants to make it clear that while he respects Lee, only one of them can be atop the card.

"His steering a ship could be interesting," Marufuji told NOAH of Lee potentially leading the promotion. "But I have to do that now. So, I can't let him steer. Because I am the man who has been in NOAH all this time."