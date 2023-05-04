WWE Star Nikki Cross Hands In Her Masters Dissertation

WWE superstar Nikki Cross might not be wrestling a whole lot at the moment, but she does have plenty of reason to be excited about what's going on outside of the ring.

Monday morning, she hopped on Twitter to say that she had handed in her Master's Degree dissertation, which had a deadline of May 1, declaring "Guys. I did it. Dissertation for masters has been handed in." She also thanked her fans for their support along the way, as well as her interview subjects, before adding "What y'all think? PHD next?" accompanied by a laughing, tongue-sticking-out emoji.

Cross has been working on an advanced degree for a while now, and more specifically revealed back in March that she was in the middle of her dissertation. In a follow-up tweet for those unaware and curious to know, she broke down both her Master's field and dissertation topic, saying "If anyone wants to know, my masters is in history and my dissertation was on women's wrestling." All the while and up until recently, she had been competing frequently inside the ring as well, with recent matches against Asuka and Piper Niven on "WWE Raw" while also featuring at the Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumble, and Survivor Series: WarGames premium live events.

Last April, Cross was heavily featured on "WWE Main Event," picking up victories over Zoey Stark, Isla Dawn, and Cora Jade along the way. As for her accomplishments away from the classroom, Cross is not only a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion but a former "Raw" Women's Champion as well, having defeated Charlotte Flair following her Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match triumph in 2021.