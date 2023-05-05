Zelina Vega Calls It 'An Honor And A Blessing' To Be Part Of The LWO In WWE

Representation in media is incredibly important as it can be a powerful thing to see someone in entertainment, sports, politics, or any other profession that looks like you. No one understands that more than Zelina Vega, who is set to challenge WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, at Backlash in Puerto Rico this weekend.

In the lead-up to this highly-anticipated event, which will also feature musician Bad Bunny, Vega joined "Busted Open Radio" to reflect on what it means to her to be in a position to inspire the next generation thanks to her spot in the newly reformed Latino World Order.

"It's surreal, it's an honor, it's a blessing," said Vega. "There's a lot of things that I wasn't expecting. Of course, when you get started in this business, you want to make your mark. You want to make history. You want to be in the WWE history books, and you just don't know how that's going to happen, especially since so many firsts were taken. I didn't think there was any left. But to be the first ever Queen of the Ring and the first ever woman in LWO is just mind-blowing to me."

On top of making history twice over at this point, the invitation to the LWO was given to her by her childhood hero, Rey Mysterio. "I don't know any other job where you get to take your 8-year-old self along for the ride. She's freaking out every day," she marveled.

Just like WWE Hall of Famer Mysterio, Melina and AJ Lee were role models for her in her younger years, and Vega is proud to represent the nerds, the Latinas, and the short people in the world and show them what they can accomplish in their lives.