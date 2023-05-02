Zelina Vega Talks Her Upcoming Fight With Rhea Ripley At WWE Backlash In Puerto Rico

Zelina Vega has a chance to win the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship this weekend at Backlash when she will face current champion Rhea Ripley, and Vega believes that it will be the biggest match of her career.

In a recent appearance on "Busted Open," the LWO member said that she is feeling the pressure before the high-profile title match, but thinks that it could work in her favor.

"The levels of pressure is, I think, higher than it's ever been. But, it's a good thing because it kind of gets me in the right frame of mind for something like this because we all know Rhea, we all know what she's done, and what she's capable of, and I think pressure works in my favor at this point," stated the Queen's Crown winner.

Vega expressed excitement ahead of her match with Ripley but also understands the magnitude of the situation as she is not only gunning for the title but will also be representing Puerto Ricans. She recalled an important bit of advice given to her by two WWE Hall of Famers, Rey Mysterio and JBL, in the lead-up to the match.

"Something that Rey [Mysterio] said — we just did 'The Bump' and he had said, 'If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen, but there's going to be other opportunities,' but it comes down to taking in the moment — and that's also what JBL said — taking in the moment, taking a picture in your mind, and remembering it because this is the biggest match of my career and I can't let it go by in auto-pilot."

The match with Ripley at Backlash, which will take place on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, will be the first time Vega will be competing for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship.