Arn Anderson On The Possibility Of Managing Both Wardlow And FTR In AEW: 'When?'

Arn Anderson's recent partnership with Wardlow seems to be well-received, but a social media post from FTR's Dax Harwood left fans wanting just one more piece added to the puzzle: FTR with Wardlow and Anderson.

In a recent "Ask Arn Anything" episode of his "ARN" podcast, Anderson answered a fan question on possibly managing FTR alongside Wardlow.

"I'll give you the answer, 'When?' [...] I've said many times, my last goal and my last act in this business is gonna help Brock get squared away. That's my goal, that's my vision, that's why I'm still so passionate. Because I love this business," Anderson said. "There's some great guys and girls. I've found that out over the last couple [of] months. There's some really wonderful people. But the opportunity to manage those guys [...] if you had those three guys and had the right guy stirring them up, that'd be me, the sky's the limit."

Wardlow recently received backup from "The Enforcer" on-screen and recaptured the TNT Championship from 'Powerhouse' Hobbs. Anderson previously said that Wardlow has been getting bad advice and guidance from people backstage.

Teaming up under Anderson wouldn't be FTR and Wardlow's first time aligned with one another. The "Top Guys" were a part of AEW World Champion MJF's Pinnacle faction which included Wardlow, who was MJF's hired muscle at the time. Harwood recently discussed tensions that existed within the Pinnacle, namely between him and MJF, over the role to be played in the group by wrestling legend Tully Blanchard.