MJF And Dax Harwood Disagreed On Tully Blanchard's Role In The Pinnacle

The latest episode of "FTR with Dax Harwood" covers Harwood's time in The Pinnacle, and the AEW star certainly didn't shy away from critiquing his former faction. One of Harwood's criticisms was the way Tully Blanchard was treated in the group.

"Max [Friedman] was the one doing all the talking, and Tully was just sitting there," Harwood said. "If you have a manager, the manager has to be a difference-maker in your career, right? Because if he's not a difference-maker in your career, then why is he there?" The former IWGP Tag Team Champion stated that he and Cash Wheeler would sacrifice their own "cool stuff" to make sure Blanchard had something interesting to do but, according to Harwood, Friedman didn't feel the same way.

"I think [MJF] probably had appreciation for Tully," Harwood continued. "I don't think he understands the magnitude of how big Tully Blanchard actually is, and how important he actually is to the sport and to the business of professional wrestling." Harwood stated that he brought up the idea of Blanchard speaking more during promo segments to Friedman, but was shut down by the young star. Later on in the show, when asked what he would change about The Pinnacle if he could, Harwood said that he wouldn't have joined the faction in the first place.

Harwood and Wheeler are both set to have their contracts with AEW expire next month. As of now, it's up in the air whether the two will stay with AEW, make a move over to WWE, or stay independent, with Harwood recently revealing that the duo has yet to make up their mind on the future of FTR.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "FTR with Dax Harwood" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.