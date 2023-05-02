Mike Chioda Says There's No Way Shane McMahon Has Wrestled His Last WWE Match

Shane McMahon suffered a torn quadriceps injury at WrestleMania 39, but former WWE referee Mike Chioda believes that the 53-year-old will return to the ring at some point.

On the latest episode of Monday Mail, Chioda was asked if he thinks McMahon will hang up his boots following the setback, and the veteran referee noted that McMahon is already on the road to recovery. "Shane O'Mac will be back in that ring, brother. He's working out hard right now. He's gonna be back. I wish him a speedy recovery."

McMahon was scheduled to face The Miz in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39, only to hurt himself while performing a leapfrog maneuver at the beginning of the bout. This led to the event's host, Snoop Dogg, attacking Miz and delivering his version of The People's Elbow in order to save the segment. Since the injury occurred, McMahon has shared rehab workout videos on social media, suggesting that his recovery process is going well.