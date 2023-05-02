Tommy Dreamer Pitches Ideas For Cody Rhodes And WWE World Heavyweight Title

WWE will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions on May 27, and there's been plenty of debate about whether or not it's Cody Rhodes' destiny to win it after not being able to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. During a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer provided his ideas for how it could play out.

"It's interesting because if Roman wants to enter that tournament for that title, get it, lose to Cody, then it does help Cody," Dreamer said. "And guess who's still your champion on the other side? Roman. It doesn't affect his title reign."

Dreamer later elaborated that the basis of Rhodes "finishing the story" was always about winning a world title. When Rhodes came back, Reigns was the champion, but now there's a new title that will be recognized as a world title in WWE. Dreamer says he's trusting the process that everything will work, but if Rhodes doesn't win the title, he might have to turn heel.

"If Seth wins this, Cody has to turn heel," Dreamer stated, "which I don't want. I don't recommend because Cody is still a very popular babyface, but so is Seth Rollins. If Cody does win the world title, cool. Then what if he challenges my title versus your title at WrestleMania 40?"

Regardless of if Rhodes wins the World Heavyweight title, fans shouldn't expect to see him take on Reigns any time soon after the two were drafted to "Raw" and "SmackDown," respectively.

