Impact World Champion Steve Maclin Named US VA's Veteran Of The Day

April was a sensational month for the no longer "Forgotten Son" Steve Maclin. Maclin defeated KUSHIDA at Impact Rebellion to win the vacant Impact World Championship, and his wife Deonna Purrazzo won the Impact Knockouts Championship on the same night.

To kick off the month of May, Maclin has been named the US Veteran's Affairs "Veteran of the Day" for May 2nd. Maclin served in the Marine Corps. from 2007-2011, where he served two deployments in Afghanistan. The VA not only cited Maclin's success in professional wrestling but also his charity work for Hire Our Heroes USA, which helps combat veterans find work in their post-military lives.