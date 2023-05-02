Tony Khan Announces 36,000 Tickets Sold On First Day Of AEW All In Pre-Sale

The pre-sale for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium began today and All Elite Wrestling is already on track for the biggest show in the history of the young promotion. AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on Twitter that All In has already sold 36,000 tickets, surpassing their previous record of 20,177 at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2021 by over 15,000 tickets.

"Today's one of the best days in [AEW] history," Khan tweeted, thanking fans for the historic support. "We're only getting started, more great seats are going on-sale! Let's celebrate TOMORROW on Wednesday Night."