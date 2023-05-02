Impact Wrestling Releases First Official Trinity Fatu Shirt Following Her Debut

Impact Wrestling released on Tuesday, Trinity Fatu's (former WWE Superstar Naomi) first official t-shirt from the company. The t-shirt which is named, "Trinity Glow," is now available on ShopImpact.com for $24.99.

Trinity made her debut last Friday during Impact's Chicago TV tapings, where she found herself confronted by Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. For the second night of Impact's Spring Slugfest TV taping on Saturday, Trinity made her in-ring debut against Knockouts Tag Team Champion KiLynn King. King holds the tag team titles with Taylor Wilde and they are known as the Coven.

Last weekend's match was one of Trinity's first matches since she and Mercedes Mone (then WWE's Sasha Banks) defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler on the May 13, 2022 edition of "WWE SmackDown." A few days later on the May 16 episode of "Raw," she and Mone walked out on the promotion then as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. While Trinity is now with Impact, Mone has been working with both NJPW and Stardom since January. Mone's next NJPW event, Resurgence is set for May 21 in Long Beach, California, where she is taking part in the NJPW Strong Women's Championship tournament.

Trinity's debut will be available to watch this Thursday on "Impact on AXS TV" at 8 p.m. ET. As noted, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion spoke with NBC Chicago after her Impact Wrestling debut, noting how she "felt so welcomed" and that one of her reasons for joining the company was due to its "premier" women's division.