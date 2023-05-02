NWA Star BLK Jeez Diagnosed With Multiple Myeloma, GoFundMe Launched

An NWA star is in need of some help right now. BLK Jeez (real name Darnell Kittrell) recently revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer after lingering back pain led him to the emergency room. Upon evaluation of his bloodwork, doctors determined Jeez had developed multiple myeloma, which is a cancer of plasma cells that build up in one's bone marrow and overcrowd the healthy blood cells that people need to fight infections.

As a result of his diagnosis, a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to assist Jeez with his medical expenses and lost wages while undergoes the necessary treatment. While there is no cure for multiple myeloma, Jeez is poised to fight the cancer the best he can.