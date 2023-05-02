Jade Chung Joins Impact Wrestling Broadcast Team As Ring Announcer And Pre-Show Host

Impact Wrestling announced that Jennifer "Jade" Chung will be joining the broadcast team. The promotion revealed via Twitter that Chung would be doing the ring announcing for their Before The Impact" matches and will be hosting their live event pre-shows. She also tweeted about her new position with the company, noting how she was "stoked" to join the broadcast team. The Impact broadcast team also includes Matthew Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan.

"I am SO STOKED to join the @IMPACTWRESTLING broadcast team and work alongside all my new amazing and super talented peers. IMPACT Faithfuls, you are the best fans to be around and I cannot wait to chat and have some more fun at our live events!! Thank you for the love," wrote Chung.

Chung started her pro wrestling career in 2003 and was a manager for such stars as Frankie Kazarian, the late Jimmy Rave, and Scorpio Sky. She also wrestled in a few matches, the last was in 2019 for Alpha-1 Wrestling, where she teamed with AEW star Ethan Page.

Chung is the wife of former two-time Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. As noted, Alexander had to relinquish the world title in March after he suffered a torn triceps. His Impact World Championship reign is the longest in Impact history. Before his injury, he had held the title since defeating Moose on April 23, 2022, at Rebellion. Steve Maclin is the current champion, he won the then-vacant title against KUSHIDA at this year's Rebellion. It's his first reign as the Impact World Champion.