JD McDonagh Bids Farewell To WWE NXT En Route To Monday Night Raw

JD McDonagh wrapped up his time on the "WWE NXT" brand with a victory over Dragon Lee as he prepares for his move to the main roster following the WWE Draft.

"I cannot wait for the next chapter," McDonagh told WWE's Twitter. "It feels like I've been walking forever and I've reached the mountain top but I've got to keep on pushing the goalposts back, I'm gonna ride this thing till the wheels fall off."

McDonagh will be part of the "WWE Raw" roster following Backlash as he was drafted to the red brand, but he credited his time working on "NXT" and with the best young wrestlers in the world as the thing that has helped him reach this level. "It helped unlock something in me to help me finally get to the next level," he said.



The former "NXT" Cruiserweight Champion admitted that after 15 years in the business, he questioned whether or not he was going to make it, comparing his call up to a dam breaking after pushing and building toward it throughout his life. He began working with WWE in 2016 and was part of the "WWE NXT UK" roster, and he made the official transition to the American version of the developmental brand in 2022, but now he is ready to move on and showcase his skills on the main roster.

"I absolutely love this, I love NXT, love my time here, love testing myself," he said. "Now the next step, Monday Night Raw, Monday Night McDonagh."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.