WWE SummerSlam 2023 Selling So Well That New Sections Of Ford Field Will Be Opened

The first week of May seems to be all about ticket sales in the wrestling world. The ongoing pre-sale for AEW All In, and the ticket sales generated from it so far, have been watched very closely since yesterday, and now WWE is looking to get in on the fun, with an update on ticket sales for SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan this August. At WWE's First Quarter Earnings call this morning, CEO Nick Khan touted SummerSlam's success in moving tickets so far, to the point that he revealed WWE is looking to get more people in Ford Field than previously expected.

"More tickets were sold at on sale for this upcoming SummerSlam than any other domestic WWE show in our company's history, outside of WrestleMania," Khan said. "In the coming weeks, we expect to be opening up new sections of Ford Field, so we can keep up with the demand." Khan didn't specify just how many new seats would be made available for SummerSlam, or when these tickets would go on sale. No update was provided on how many tickets SummerSlam had sold since sales kicked off on April 14, when WWE reportedly sold over 32,000 tickets.

This will be WWE's second event at Ford Field since the venue opened in 2002. The promotion had previously run the stadium, home of the NFL's Detroit Lions, back in 2007 for WrestleMania 23. That show was also a big hit, with WWE reporting an attendance of over 80,000, a record number for Ford Field to this day.