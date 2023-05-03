Triple H Praises Bloodine/Sami Zayn Story On WWE Earnings Call

During WWE's Quarter 1 earnings call on Wednesday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke about how their long-term planning and character development played a part in the financial success they experienced during the first few months of 2023.

"As far as what we're focused on, we're focused on character development," Levesque said. "I think you see that across storylines where our fans are super engaged and the talent — Let's take the Sami Zayn and Bloodline story, especially in the last six to eight months, where that story and the character development has reached a whole new level. I think it just got our fans excited and invested in the content like they haven't been in a long time."

Levesque noted that they have put an emphasis on long-term planning and are now looking at where they want to be a year out and then back-tracking from there to stay "ahead of the curve." Levesque concluded that he's excited to see where they go with "all of this."

WWE's Zayn-Bloodline storyline was universally praised for months as fans and pundits witnessed Zayn's inclusion, rise, and eventually exclusion from the faction led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber premium live events ended with major story developments in the feud to lay the groundwork for the two matches that went on to headline WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. While Reigns is still at the top as champion, Zayn and Kevin Owens were able to dethrone The Usos to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

