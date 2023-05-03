NXT Title Match Between Carmelo Hayes And Bron Breakker Set For Battleground On 5/28

A big rematch has been made official for WWE NXT Battleground on May 28. During the April 25 episode of "NXT," Carmelo Hayes reversed the roles and challenged former "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker to a rematch at the next premium live event. Then, on the May 2 episode, Breaker officially accepted the challenge for Battleground as he wants to embarrass Hayes in his home state of Massachusetts.

Hayes ended Breakker's year-long reign at NXT Stand and Deliver in April during WrestleMania weekend. That main event was viewed as the culmination of two years of work the two had done in and out of the ring to reach the top of the brand. Hayes was a two-time "NXT" North American Champion walking into Los Angeles, while Breakker was in the midst of his second "NXT" title reign and had beaten virtually everyone except Hayes. Their bout also marked the youngest main event in WrestleMania weekend history as Hayes is 28 and Breakker is 25.

Despite Hayes utilizing his tag team partner Trick Williams at ringside to help secure his big title win, the new champion and Breakker did a double turn on the April 4 episode of "NXT," marking the first time Breakker has portrayed a heel since debuting in 2021. After Hayes retained against Grayson Waller at "NXT Spring Breakin'" and issued a challenge for a rematch against Breakker, Breakker viciously speared Hayes through a ringside platform to write him off of television for this week's episode. Breakker vs. Williams will go down on May 9 as the build continues to Battleground.