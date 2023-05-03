Chavo Guerrero Says He No Longer Talks To Vickie: 'I Support Her Daughter 100%'

Sherilyn Guerrero – the daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero – recently claimed that she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather on a cruise ship three years ago and that her mother had abandoned her following the alleged incident. In response, Vickie defended her husband while lambasting her daughter's behavior in a now-deleted Instagram post. The 55-year-old, who now has her Instagram account set to private, concluded her response by indicating that she would see Sherilyn in court. Chavo Guerrero Jr. has now disclosed whether he still communicates with Vickie.

"I don't really talk to Vickie. We don't talk," Guerrero said on the "WrestleBinge" podcast via Sportskeeda. "Especially after this and her response, I was kind of like, 'Urgh.' That's just not good."

Guerrero Jr. tweeted out his support for Sherilyn following the allegations and claimed that he had been supporting her privately for the last couple of years during her personal struggles. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion also described Sherilyn as a "very strong woman" for coming forward and sharing her story. Guerrero Jr. stuck up for Sherilyn again after being questioned about the accusations.

"I really can't comment on that one too much," Guerrero Jr. said. "That's really between her and her daughter and I support her daughter 100% in her coming out against the allegations, but that's really between them two and I don't want to interject myself into that."

